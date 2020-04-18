Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Edgar Christopher O'Connor


1930 - 2020
Edgar Christopher O'Connor Obituary
Edgar Christopher O'Connor

Greenwood - Edgar Christopher O'Connor, age 89, Greenwood, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on September 28, 1930 to the late Harlan P. and Marie Louise O'Connor. He was the youngest of three brothers and is survived by Harlan P. ("Bud") O'Connor. Richard Joseph O'Connor predeceased him in 1986.

His wife, Mary Lou, and son, Kevin Joseph, predeceased him in 2008 and 1983, respectively. He is survived by daughters Marie Clare O'Connor, Kathleen Therese O'Connor, Eileen O. Ellis, Carol Frances Simpson, and Sharon Mary Van Tilburg; granddaughters Kimberly T. Didrikson, Erin N. Stewart, Amanda B. Smith, Meredith P. Ellis, Claire M. Van Tilburg, and seven great grandchildren. Ed spent the last few years of his life under the dedicated care of staff at Forest Creek Village Nursing Home, for which the family is profoundly grateful.

Edgar was a 1949 graduate of Cathedral High School and a 1953 graduate of University of Notre Dame. He also served in the U.S. Army. May he be at peace and be reunited with his beloved wife, son, and all his family in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish, 1530 Union Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225. Edgar's comprehensive obituary may be viewed and online condolences shared at orileyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
