Edgar S. Joseph
Indianapolis - Lifelong resident of Indianapolis, and prominent Indianapolis businessman, passed away on October 31, 2019 at the age of 91. Edgar was born on October 4, 1928 to the late Edgar and Clara Joseph. He attended Shortridge High School and proudly served in the US Navy as a radar man aboard the USS Arnab AKA56. Edgar served as CEO of Hoosier Coal & Oil from 1950-1980 and went on to a successful consulting career until his retirement.
Edgar was awarded the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash and the Distinguished Hoosier Award by Governor Whitcomb and the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He was active in various business organizations including Y.P.O., W.P.O. and the World Business Council and was a member of Broadmoor Country Club and the Columbia Club. Edgar will be deeply mourned by those that knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Joseph Garrity. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Knight Joseph and his son, Eddie Joseph.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019