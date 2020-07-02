Edie Jo Dalton



Edie Jo Dalton age 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 30th after a hard fought battle with COPD. She was born January 3rd, 1947 in Markleville Indiana To Thomas and Mary Ellen.



Edie's outgoing personality left an impression on everyone she met. She loved helping people and going out of her way to make everyone she met feel special. She had a special place in her heart for animals, most importantly her dog Daisy who she rescued in 2011. Edie's passions included cooking, bird watching, making children smile, and making people laugh, all of which she did to the fullest.



Edie and her son shared a special bond that only a mother and son could share, and they were inseparable from the beginning until the very end.



Edie worked as an accountant for 40 years and was highly sought after in her field, working mainly in the construction industry where she made many lifelong friends.



Her life was a living example of the bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Edie is survived by her son Brian, daughter in-law Katy Jo, the joy of her life her grandson Brayden, sisters Marsha and Elaine, brother in-laws Steve, and David, Niece Emily, Stephanie Jo, Angelica, Nephew Lee, Best Friends Phyllis and Mary and the countless lives she touched throughout her 73 years.



Services will be held on Monday, July 6 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd Indianapolis, In 46250. Visitation starts at 12pm and the service will begin at 1pm. Anyone who knew Edie is welcome and encouraged to attend.









