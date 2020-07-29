1/1
Edith Ann Glomski
1934 - 2020
Edith Ann Glomski

Carmel - Edith (Edie) Ann (Price) Glomski, 85, of Carmel, departed this world to be with our Lord on July 27, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family after a sudden, brief illness. She was born August 17, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI, daughter of Joseph and Ragna (Bandoli) Price.

In addition to her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert.

Survivors include 4 siblings; children, John (Sandra), Karen, Dan (Julia), Patricia and Barbara; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather on August 5, 2020 at 10 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Edie's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
AUG
5
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
