Edith Britt
Mooresville - Edith Britt, 95, of Mooresville passed away May 16, 2020. Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East and will be held privately by the family. Edith will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Eulan Britt, at Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Edith's honor to your charity of choice.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
