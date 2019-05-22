Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Hunt Bush


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edith Hunt Bush Obituary
Edith Hunt Bush

Indianapolis - Edith Hunt Bush

98, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 20, 2019.

She was born in Camillus, NY, on Nov. 13, 1920. She graduated from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, NY, attended Syracuse City Normal, and graduated from Syracuse University in 1941. For the next thirty years, she taught in elementary schools in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, combining this career with caring for her family and active interest in her church, Girl Scouting, bridge, exercise classes and needlework. After retirement, she designed and made quilts for every member of the family. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold L. Bush. During their Indiana years, they lived in Avon, Plainfield, and Brownsburg. Since 2011 until recently, Edith had been a resident of Westside Garden Plaza and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Brownsburg. She died, surrounded by family, at Life's Journey Hospice House in Avon. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Bush Harden (Ron), Anne Bush Inman; son Donald B. Bush (Jan); six grandchildren Shaun Inman (Jill), John Black, Katherine Bava (Shaun), Amy Bush (Justin), Emily Bush, Meredith Bush; five great grandchildren Alexa and Madison Inman, Kira and Serafina Bava, newborn Oliver Bush; and her loving caregiver of eight years Nancy Fitzgerald. Visitation will be from 11am to 12 noon Thursday May 23, with a memorial service at 12 noon at Calvary United Methodist Church, Brownsburg, where she was a member. Memorial gifts may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church or Life's Journey Hospice House. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now