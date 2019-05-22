|
|
Edith Hunt Bush
Indianapolis - Edith Hunt Bush
98, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 20, 2019.
She was born in Camillus, NY, on Nov. 13, 1920. She graduated from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, NY, attended Syracuse City Normal, and graduated from Syracuse University in 1941. For the next thirty years, she taught in elementary schools in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, combining this career with caring for her family and active interest in her church, Girl Scouting, bridge, exercise classes and needlework. After retirement, she designed and made quilts for every member of the family. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold L. Bush. During their Indiana years, they lived in Avon, Plainfield, and Brownsburg. Since 2011 until recently, Edith had been a resident of Westside Garden Plaza and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Brownsburg. She died, surrounded by family, at Life's Journey Hospice House in Avon. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Bush Harden (Ron), Anne Bush Inman; son Donald B. Bush (Jan); six grandchildren Shaun Inman (Jill), John Black, Katherine Bava (Shaun), Amy Bush (Justin), Emily Bush, Meredith Bush; five great grandchildren Alexa and Madison Inman, Kira and Serafina Bava, newborn Oliver Bush; and her loving caregiver of eight years Nancy Fitzgerald. Visitation will be from 11am to 12 noon Thursday May 23, with a memorial service at 12 noon at Calvary United Methodist Church, Brownsburg, where she was a member. Memorial gifts may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church or Life's Journey Hospice House. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019