Edith "Fern" Hutslar
Indianapolis - 80, went to be with her Lord while surrounded by her family on April 13, 2019. Edith was born to the late Fred and Mina Bradley. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1957 and went on to marry Ray on July 4, 1957 and made Indianapolis their home.
Fern enjoyed her flower garden, sewing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Fern and Ray are members of Thompson Road Baptist Church.
Fern was preceded in death by her brother; Junior Bradley and sister; Betty Rood. She is survived by her loving husband; Ray, sons; Lowell (Lisa) and John (Beverly) along with grandchildren; Stephanie (Adam) Campbell, Adam (Hope), Nathan (Kelly) and Darren (Hannah), great-grandchildren; Ava, Lincoln, Kate, Scarlett, Remmington and a new baby due in September.
Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am with Funeral Services immediately following at 11:00 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019