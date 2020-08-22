1/1
Edith J. Seibel
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith J. Seibel

Indianapolis - Edith J. Seibel, 90 of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Edith was born on November 27th, 1929 in Port Chester, NY to the late Raymond and Ethel Weeks, but grew up in Greenwich, CT. She was a 1947 graduate of Greenwich High School. She was the executive secretary for 31 years to the Indiana State Director for American Family Insurance until her retirement in 1998.

Edith was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years, most recently the Lawrence Chapter. She had a lifelong passion for fencing and was always delighted to show you her fencing skills. Edith was an avid reader, she particularly enjoyed historical biographies, and was a talented artist and writer. She previously attended IUPUI, where she made the Honor Society. Edith always greeted you with a warm smile and genuine interest in how you were doing.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

Edith was the widow of Vernon C. Seibel. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia L. Seibel and Elizabeth S. Seibel-Cork; grandchildren, Jordan M. (Casey) Cork, Shafer R. Cork and Lauren Derbyshire; great granddaughter, Juniper M. Cork.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved