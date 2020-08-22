Edith J. Seibel
Indianapolis - Edith J. Seibel, 90 of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Edith was born on November 27th, 1929 in Port Chester, NY to the late Raymond and Ethel Weeks, but grew up in Greenwich, CT. She was a 1947 graduate of Greenwich High School. She was the executive secretary for 31 years to the Indiana State Director for American Family Insurance until her retirement in 1998.
Edith was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years, most recently the Lawrence Chapter. She had a lifelong passion for fencing and was always delighted to show you her fencing skills. Edith was an avid reader, she particularly enjoyed historical biographies, and was a talented artist and writer. She previously attended IUPUI, where she made the Honor Society. Edith always greeted you with a warm smile and genuine interest in how you were doing.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Edith was the widow of Vernon C. Seibel. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia L. Seibel and Elizabeth S. Seibel-Cork; grandchildren, Jordan M. (Casey) Cork, Shafer R. Cork and Lauren Derbyshire; great granddaughter, Juniper M. Cork.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
to sign the online guest register.