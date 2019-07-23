|
Edna Ann "Teddy" Orr
Bloomington - Edna Ann "Teddy" Orr, 78, passed away April 13, 2019, peacefully, in her home in Bloomington Indiana. Born July 29, 1940, in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Dr. Harold Charles and Martha Alice (Spall) Winckelbach. She was a graduate of Manual High School, and Indiana University. At Manual, she was the Editor-In-Chief of the school yearbook,The Ivian, which won a National Award for best yearbook. She was in the choir, and wrote 4 shows for the Redskin Revue, winning Best Show Award her senior year. At I.U., she was a Member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and earned her BA in English Literature. She was inducted into the IU scholastic honorary for freshmen women Alpha Lambda Delta. She was a registered stockbroker and retired from AUL. Teddy traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. She was an avid skier, and served a term as President of the Indianapolis Ski Club.
Teddy is survived by her loving husband, John L. Schaal, of Bloomington, and her son, Colin (Brenda) Orr, and her two grandsons, James, and Robbie, of Castaic, California. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. J Karl (Susan) Winckelbach, of Bloomington, and their children, Dr. Wendy Winckelbach, J Kristofer Winckelbach, and Holly Stortz.
A Celebration of Life for Teddy will be held at The Eagles Nest, located at Eagle Pointe Community, in Bloomington, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1-4 PM. Her cremated remains will be interred at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral in Denver, Colorado, with a burial ceremony on August 19, 2019.
Online condolences may be given at www. DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019