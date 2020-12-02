Edna C. Ball
Indianapolis - 90, went to be with her Lord on November 30, 2020. She was born December 6, 1929 in Mattoon, IL, to the late Clyde C. and Beulah C. Hendrickson. Edna was a 1943 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married Lester Wicker, April 30, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 1984. She then married William Ball and he preceded her in death in 1999. Edna worked with special needs children at MCARC and was a teacher at La Petite Academy. She was a longtime member of Moose Lodge #17.
Edna is survived by her children, Carrolle Sue Banks, Lester Michael Wicker, Ann Kathleen Prevost and Patrick Eugene Wicker; stepchildren, Carmen Huff and Michael Bradshaw; sister, Myra Kivett; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren;
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12 noon at Lincoln Memory Gardens, 6851 South Indianapolis Rd., Whitestown.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
.