Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
For more information about
Edna Long
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edna E. Long


Indianapolis - Edna E. Long,

95, of Indianapolis, IN passed away February 11, 2019, with great sorrow Edna joins her husband; Robert Long and her son; Gary Long. Edna worked at the City County Building for 30 years in microfiche management before retiring. She is survived by her children; Ronald (Chris), David (Janet), Tim (Janie) Long and Joanna Aumann, sisters; Catherine Wood and Vera Busky, brother; Larry Ward, 8 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by siblings; Anne Wood, Lera Griggs, Shirley Pedigo and brothers; Guy and Leonard Ward. Funeral services for Edna will be held Monday, February 18, at 1:00 pm with visitation from 11:00 am until time of service at Family Funeral Care - Rockville Rd. Burial will follow at Washington Park North Cemetery. Condolences and memories me be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 16, 2019
