Edna E. Shead



Indianapolis - Edna E. Shead, 80, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on July 19, 2020. Born in Jackson, Mississippi, October 18, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents; Herbert and Cecile Thompson and 8 other siblings and one grandchild. She is survived by her sister; LuEsther Thompson-Hubbert and her four children; Cecelia Alicea, Carla Shead-Ferguson, Arthur Shead and Mack Shead; 7 grandchildren: Krystalyn, Stephon, Kalyn, Alexander, Hope, Nicholas, Olivia; 2 great-grandchildren, Zorin and Lucia. A modified service will be held on July 23, 2020 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church 2147 W. 63rd St. The viewing will be held promptly at 10am. Funeral services at 11am and limited to 35 people based on family request. Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store