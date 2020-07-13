1/1
Edna Evelyn Goss Dieringer
1920 - 2020
Edna Evelyn Goss Dieringer

Life's journey comes full circle for Edna Evelyn Goss Dieringer born 6/25/1920, deceased 7/12/2020. She attended Brownstown High School through her sophomore year of 1936, then the family moved to Vernon Indiana and she graduated from Vernon High School in 1938. She worked in the North Vernon Rug Factory before applying for the Cadet Corps School of Nursing Program in support of the war effort. She attended St Vincent School of Nursing, graduated in 1945 and worked as a registered nurse until 1990. Throughout her life she had a loving personality, caring for others close to her and professionally. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren-Marshall Zainey, Mason Zainey, Sarah McClellan Quillian and McKeon Zainey Yoder; and six great-grandchildren-Christina McClellan, Hayden and Addison Yoder, M.J. Zainey, Gracie and Kinley Zainey. She is survived by her daughters: Joann Dieringer - McClellan and Margie Sue Dieringer Jarrett and proceeded in death by her son Stephen Dieringer. She will truly be missed, rest in peace. Visitation will be held Friday from 11- 1pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 1pm and she will return to her final resting spot at Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown, IN. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
