Edna Lee Fischer
Indianapolis - 83, passed away May 23, 2019. Edna Lee was born March 1, 1936 in Castleton, IN, to the late Harry and Thresia (Yager) Brunson. Edna Lee married William L. Fischer and was a self-employed beautician for many years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. with funeral services there Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Edna Lee is survived by her children, Shirley Fischer Ely (Perry) and Lee Fischer; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Fischer; and five sisters, Irene Carrow, Margaret Cole, Susie Brunson, Lucille Howard and Rosemary Whippo. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shepherd's Center of Hamilton County, 347 S. 8th St., Ste. B, Noblesville, IN 46060. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019