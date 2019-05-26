Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lee Fischer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Lee Fischer Obituary
Edna Lee Fischer

Indianapolis - 83, passed away May 23, 2019. Edna Lee was born March 1, 1936 in Castleton, IN, to the late Harry and Thresia (Yager) Brunson. Edna Lee married William L. Fischer and was a self-employed beautician for many years.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. with funeral services there Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Edna Lee is survived by her children, Shirley Fischer Ely (Perry) and Lee Fischer; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Fischer; and five sisters, Irene Carrow, Margaret Cole, Susie Brunson, Lucille Howard and Rosemary Whippo. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shepherd's Center of Hamilton County, 347 S. 8th St., Ste. B, Noblesville, IN 46060. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now