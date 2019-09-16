Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Edna Lorraine Tolliver Obituary
Edna Lorraine Tolliver

Indianapolis - Edna Lorraine Tolliver

79 of Indianapolis passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Edna was born on April 18, 1940 to the late Thomas Turner and Gladys Ealy. Edna attended Crispus Attucks High School and was employed with the U.S. Postal Services for 37 years. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. Edna was survived by her loving husband, Floyd Tolliver, Jr. of 63 years; son, Floyd Tolliver, III; daughter, Teresa Tolliver. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm with Funeral Service at 12:00pm Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
