Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Entombment
Following Services
Edna Lucille McGuire Obituary
Edna Lucille McGuire

Lebanon - Edna Lucille McGuire of Lebanon (formerly of Indianapolis) died January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 94.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 10 to 11 AM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis with Funeral Services beginning at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.

For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
