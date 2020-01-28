|
|
Edna Lucille McGuire
Lebanon - Edna Lucille McGuire of Lebanon (formerly of Indianapolis) died January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 94.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 10 to 11 AM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis with Funeral Services beginning at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020