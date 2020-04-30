Edna Mae Norman
Indianapolis - Edna Mae Norman, 102, formerly of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on April 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 2, 1918, in Birdseye, to William and Anna (Brady) Choate. Edna was preceded in death by two husbands, Chester Spencer in 1970 and Carroll "Clay" Norman in 2009; two children, Mary Kindler and John Spencer; and six siblings, Viola Eckert, Violet Ingle, Joe Ingle, John, Albert and Ezra Choate.
She is survived by five children, Thomas (Pam) Spencer of Birdseye, Betty (John) Hurley, Charles (Judy) Spencer, William Spencer and Ruth Ann (Duane) Begley all of Indianapolis; two siblings, Leotta Atkins of Huntingburg and Junus Ingle of Camby; by (32) grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, and (4) great-great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Spencer Cemetery near Birdseye. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.