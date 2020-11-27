1/1
Edna Poole Simpson Dill

Edna Poole Simpson Dill

Indianapolis - Edna Poole Simpson Dill, age 91, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Edna was born on January 16, 1929 in Tipton, Indiana to the late Raymond and Edna Simpson.

She was a graduate RN from Saint Vincent School of Nursing in Indianapolis. She was the beloved wife of her late husband of 64 years Myron Ketcham Dill, MD and a loving mother to 7 children, loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Edna is survived by her children Gregory S. (Sheryl) Dill, Jeffrey T. (Rebecca) Dill, Mary D. (Harvey) Garrison, Elizabeth A. (Jeffrey) Falcone, Myra T. Dill, Anthony N. (Melissa) Dill, Jenifer M. Dill, grandchildren Breelyn Dill, Eric (Lauren) Dill, Andrew (Shelley) Dill, Nathan Dill, Laura (Joel) Denis, Kymberly (Craig) Richardson, Jonathan Falcone, Jennifer Falcone, Vincent Falcone, Rachel Dill, Abigail Dill, Sara Dill, Mary Garrison and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her 7 siblings.

A visitation for Edna will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 N Central Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Calvary cemetery immediately following the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Dill family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
