Edna R. Broadstreet
Mooresville - Edna passed away May 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Debbie, who had cared for her during her last 9 months. Edna was 97 years old, born on June 30, 1922 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Peter and Marie (Gedig) Hamacher. Edna was a loving wife and partner to her husband, Harold L. Broadstreet, who preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage. She was a devoted and supportive mother to all her 10 children. She was always there for each in happiness or crisis. She was a blessing to us all. She was very instrumental in getting a Catholic church established in Mooresville, Indiana. She, Harold and family are charter members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. After most of her children were out of the home, she became an Avon Lady and continued that business for several years. In 1974 she and Harold became part owners of The Sport Shop in Plainfield, Ind. Edna managed the business until she and Harold closed The Sport Shop and retired in 1991. Edna enjoyed her association with the Red Hat Society and the Women's Club at church. Edna was a kind and outgoing person. She was a unique force who helped change the world around her. In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was preceded in death by her son, Michael A. Broadstreet; grandson, Ronnie Creech Jr.; sons-in-law, Myron Cassidy, Jack McCardle, David Brown, Fred Gore Jr.; and brother, Herbert G. Hamacher. Survivors include her children, Christina "Tina" Cassidy, Laverne McCardle, Gary Broadstreet, Barbara Broadstreet, Becky (Kenneth) Whittington, Terry Gore, Patricia Brown, Debbie (Paul) Lyons, Elaine (Ron) Creech; a sister, Evelyn Herbertz; 21 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St Thomas More Catholic Church. Burial will follow the services at White Lick Cemetery. Per the family and church's request, everyone attending the visitation and Mass service, is asked to please wear a mask. While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com where you may share a memory or sign the online guest registry.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 31, 2020.