Edna Ruth Lathrop
Indianapolis - 86, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born November 5, 1934 in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Claude and Ruth Clinton. Edna married Clifford A. Lathrop, February 18, 1951, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Edna is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Clifford A. Lathrop; children, Clifford A. Lathrop, Jr. (Sharon), Pamela K. Penfield (Mark), Lisa A. Watson (Jeffrey) and Penny L. Hunter (Michael); grandchildren, Natalie Strong (Danny), Aaron Lathrop (Kayla), Megan Murray (Jacob), Clinton Lathrop (Kelly), Kelli Lyon (Zachary), Kerri Stone (Gregory), Amanda Watson and Deanna Powell (Matthew); and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Luke, Nolan, Gavin, Maxwell, Quinn, Theo, Kaylee and Scarlet. Four brothers, and one sister, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com
.