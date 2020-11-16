1/1
Edna Ruth Lathrop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Ruth Lathrop

Indianapolis - 86, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born November 5, 1934 in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Claude and Ruth Clinton. Edna married Clifford A. Lathrop, February 18, 1951, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Edna is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Clifford A. Lathrop; children, Clifford A. Lathrop, Jr. (Sharon), Pamela K. Penfield (Mark), Lisa A. Watson (Jeffrey) and Penny L. Hunter (Michael); grandchildren, Natalie Strong (Danny), Aaron Lathrop (Kayla), Megan Murray (Jacob), Clinton Lathrop (Kelly), Kelli Lyon (Zachary), Kerri Stone (Gregory), Amanda Watson and Deanna Powell (Matthew); and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Luke, Nolan, Gavin, Maxwell, Quinn, Theo, Kaylee and Scarlet. Four brothers, and one sister, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved