Edna (Dee) Wilson
Zionsville - Dee Wilson (Drescher) passed away on January 11, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1916 in Monitor Township, Michigan (near Bay City). Dee grew up on a farm with her father and brothers. She went to school in a one-room schoolhouse. Dee went to Bay City High School, and after graduating, began college at Battle Creek College in Michigan in 1934. Dee worked her way through school in the middle of the Great Depression at a boarding house. She eventually transferred to and graduated from Iowa State University with a B.S. in Dietetics in 1938. She then experienced an internship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dee next began working as a dietitian in a residence hall at Purdue University, where she met the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Robert. Robert and Dee were married in 1942 and Robert went to serve in WWII soon after they were married. While Robert was serving our country abroad, Dee was on the home front taking care of their newborn Patty while living with other service families. After Robert returned home, they had two more children: Jim and Karen. While Robert pursued his career at Bell Telephone, Dee was in charge of the home. She oversaw numerous house moves and ensured their children had smooth transitions when moving to a new city every 3 years. Dee was an active member of her community, including being a member of the Indianapolis Garden Club. She was a regular volunteer at the original Indianapolis Zoo on the East side of town. In her later years, Dee was still extremely involved in her neighborhood. Dee lived in the same house for over 50 years and was well known and loved by her neighbors, many of whom kept in touch with her even after leaving Devonshire neighborhood. Dee also enjoyed attending her grandchildren 'school concerts and sporting events. Dee had a green thumb envied by many, and she won awards for her yard and flowers. She even had a greenhouse in her basement during the winter to keep her plants alive. Dee never missed a Colts game and was an avid fan of the Pacers and Boilermakers as well. Dee was also an accomplished cook, who enjoyed baking pies, especially with fresh blueberries from her brothers' farm in Michigan. Dee was a resident at the Hearth of Tudor Gardens where she was admired and loved by other residents and staff. Thanks to all the medical professionals and caregivers that attended to Dee and have been so compassionate and supportive of our family.
She is survived and loved by her children, Pat Rohrbach (Jim), Jim Wilson (Jeanne) and Karen Wilson; sister-in-law, Carol Megenity (Rick); grandchildren, Lindsay King, Christopher Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Eric Miller, Danielle Wilson; great-grandchildren, Adriana King, Aria Wilson, Iris Wilson; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wilson; parents, Henry Drescher / Bertha Ott; brothers, George Drescher, Harold Drescher and Elmer Drescher; brother-in-Law, William Wilson (Paris) and David Wilson; Many beloved nieces and nephews, and their children.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Indianapolis Zoo.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm with funeral service immediately following on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd W. Dr. Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020