Edward A. Siegel
Indianapolis - age 87, entered eternal life on April 22, 2020. He was born September 15, 1932 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Arthur Siegel and Mayme Burg Siegel.
Ed is survived by his wife, Carmen Lynch Siegel, the love of his live for of 65 years. He was the proud father to Mark Edward Siegel (deceased), Julie Siegel Redman (Bradley), and David Lynch Siegel (Gina).
Ed found great joy and love from his five grandchildren: Peter Joseph Redman, Sarah Marie Redman, Andrew David Redman, Marco Lynch Siegel, and Nico Allegra Siegel.
Ed spent most of his childhood in Indiana and was honored to be a "New Albany Bulldog." He was a 1950 graduate of New Albany High School, where he was a three-year letter winner in basketball, track, and cross country. Ed was a senior on the school's first men's basketball team to reach the Indiana High School Basketball State Finals. In 2015 he was inducted into the New Albany High School Hall of Fame.
Ed continued his education at Franklin College and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. During his athletic career at Franklin, as a three-year starter he earned four varsity letters in basketball, and was team captain. Additionally, he earned three letters as captain of the cross-country team, and three letters as captain of the track team. He was the recipient of the prestigious Wil B. Nelp Award as the Franklin College Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1954. After graduation Ed proudly served as a member of the Franklin College Board of Trustee and was inducted into the Franklin College Hall of Fame.
In 1954, Ed began his service to his country in the United States Army at Fort Knox and was stationed for eighteen months in Darmstadt, Germany achieving the rank of Sergeant.
In 1960, Ed earned his Master of Science degree from Indiana University. He began his thirty-three-year career as a proud educator and coach at Stillwell High School in 1956, Southwestern Consolidated High School, 1958, Boonville High School, 1960. He left education and coaching for a brief time to be Vice President of the Peoples Trust & Savings Bank in Boonville, Indiana. After realizing his true passion, he returned to the classroom and coaching.
He began his twenty-eight-year career of teaching and coaching at Pike High School in 1967, where he became the head Men's Basketball Coach in 1970. Ed established the Pike Men's Basketball program as a perennial winner. He had 458 career wins with 19 championships including numerous Sectional, Regional, County and Conference titles. His teams also played in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. He was a seven-time CSAC Coach of the Year and three-time Marion County Coach of the Year. He was a proud coach to four Indiana Men's All-Stars and was assistant coach of the 1989 Indiana Boys All Star Team. He enjoyed teaching Senior Economics challenging them to complete their semester long stock investment project where he received Pike High School Senior Teacher of the Year award five times. Ed found enjoyment developing young minds to help them achieve their fullest potential. Upon his retirement in 1995, signaling his impact upon the school and athletes Pike High School honored Ed for his service to their basketball history by naming the "Edward A. Siegel Gymnasium" in 2004. Through the years he happily attended class reunions and enjoy listening to his former students' successes. Well into his retirement Ed could be found attending various high school basketball games and mentoring coaches throughout the state of Indiana.
He was a member of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association serving as a Board of Director Member, 1977-1978, and President, 1980. In 2010, he received the Virgil Sweet Award for dedication to the success of the Indiana High School Basketball.
In 1980, Governor Otis Bowen, MD, honored Ed with the Sagamore of the Wabash for his dedication to serving the youth of Indiana.
His thirty-year association with the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame included his induction in 1997. He served multiple terms on their Board of Directors and held Director Emeritus Status. He was a longtime chairman of the Hall of Fame Classic Committee. In 2005 and 2015, he received the Hall of Fame President's Award for "distinguished service and impact" on the organization and Indiana High School Basketball. Ed and his family were honored when their son, Mark, was inducted in 2020 into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Faith and family were deeply important to Ed. He was a long-standing member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and served on many boards and committees. However, he most enjoyed his parking lot duties where he could visit with fellow parishioners. His family meant the world to him. He would drop anything to support them whenever called upon. Ed, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle leaves behind many who love, respect, and will greatly miss this strong patriarch. He blessed them with his love, humor, storytelling, and wisdom that will carry them throughout their lives.
Many students have said they were positively impacted by Ed, however, if he had an impact upon you, you likely had a large impact on him as well! His family and his faith were foremost in his life, but if he was ever your coach, mentor, friend, colleague, co-worker, classmate, or teammate, he remembered you. If you were ever a mentor hero, or source of inspiration to him, he for sure remembered. So many people meant so much to him and he never forgot!
Memorial contributions can be made to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, 408 Trojan Lane New Castle, Indiana 47362, www.Hoopshall.com., in honor of Edward A. Siegel. The family invites you to attend a "Celebration of Life" to be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at a date to be determined. Please refer to the Leppert Mortuary website, www.leppertmortuarynora.com, for updated future service information and to participate in videos, pictures, and sharing in memories as well as to leave messages of condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020