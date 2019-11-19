|
|
Edward Bensman
Indianapolis - Edward Anthony Bensman, 82, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away with his loving family at his side, on November 16th, 2019 at Greenwood Healthcare Center. Ed was born February 19th, 1937 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward Christian and Alda Iona (Duke) Bensman. He is a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana from 4:00-8:00p.m. From 7:15-7:45p.m., there will be a remembrance ceremony where colleagues, friends and family can share their memories of Ed; followed by the Rosary from 7:45-8:00p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3356 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:30-11:30a.m. Final burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date & time yet to be determined.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019