Edward Buchanan "Ed" Carrico
Indianapolis - age 70, Indiana passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019.
Edward is survived by his brother, John Andrews-Carrico (Emily); sisters, Mary Hilt (Wayne) and Anita Monroe.
Edward was preceded in death by his father, Omer Carrico and mother, Lorena (Buchanan) Carrico.
A celebration of life for Edward will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM with a reception following until 5:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. His urn will be laid to rest with his parents at a later date in Vernon Cemetery in Vernon, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com for the Carrico family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019