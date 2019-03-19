|
|
Edward Burton McClain
Greenwood - Edward Burton McClain, 89, of Greenwood, passed away on March 16, 2019.
Ed served as an Indiana State Trooper and retired in 1967. He then worked and retired from State Farm Insurance. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Visitation will be from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St. Indianapolis, IN 46227 with a funeral service to begin at 12:30. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019