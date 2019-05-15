|
Edward Coulter
Indianapolis - Edward Burke Coulter of Indianapolis passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born in Narragansett, Rhode Island, on January 3, 1931. He is survived by his devoted family: wife of 66 years Nancy, daughters Kathleen Kleckner (Bill) and Susan, and grandchildren Andy, Katie and Chris.
Ed graduated from URI, served as an officer in the army 1953-1956, and had a 40 year career as a mechanical engineer and plant manager for UniRoyal.
Services and burial will be held in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 15, 2019