Edward Daschbach
1926 - 2020
Indianapolis - Edward Jacob Daschbach, Jr., a Master Mason as well as a Scottish Rite Shriner, passed on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 1, 1926 to the late Edward and Bertha Daschbach.

His wife, Ruth (Littlefield) and daughter, Donna (Carey) have also preceded him in death.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Linda Gail Daschbach Thatcher and son-in-law, John Thatcher, Sr., of Indianapolis; niece, Susan (Chris) Bell, of Arizona; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

Ed attended Saint John's United Church of Christ in Michigan City.

Ed will be laid to rest in Louisville Kentucky at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City, IN 46360. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
