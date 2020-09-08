1/1
Edward Drinkard
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Drinkard

Greenfield - Edward Wayne Drinkard, age 79, born unto William "Bill" and Lois "Wanda" Drinkard on July 22, 1941 in New Albany, Indiana passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 6, 2020.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Pamela (Mitchell); sister, Nancy Hayes; children, David, Carol (Brad) Trees, and James; 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Donald and Dennis; sister, Becky Smith; and the mother of his children, Doris (Kendall).

Friends may call 11 am until 1 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Funeral service at 1 pm. Burial with military rites immediately following service at Park Cemetery, Greenfield. Masks and social distancing required.

Memorial contributions in honor of Ed by be sent directly to Harbor Light Hospice, 7164 Graham Road, Suite 150, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or PAWS, 3141 West Hwy 40, Greenfield, Indiana 46140.

Please share your memories of Ed and condolences with his family at www.stillingerfamily.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Burial
Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
(317) 462-5536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved