Edward Drinkard
Greenfield - Edward Wayne Drinkard, age 79, born unto William "Bill" and Lois "Wanda" Drinkard on July 22, 1941 in New Albany, Indiana passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 6, 2020.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Pamela (Mitchell); sister, Nancy Hayes; children, David, Carol (Brad) Trees, and James; 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Donald and Dennis; sister, Becky Smith; and the mother of his children, Doris (Kendall).
Friends may call 11 am until 1 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Funeral service at 1 pm. Burial with military rites immediately following service at Park Cemetery, Greenfield. Masks and social distancing required.
Memorial contributions in honor of Ed by be sent directly to Harbor Light Hospice, 7164 Graham Road, Suite 150, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or PAWS, 3141 West Hwy 40, Greenfield, Indiana 46140.
