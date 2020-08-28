Edward Eakle
Indianapolis - Mr. Edward Eakle, 86, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. He was born August 5th, 1934 in Clay County Tennessee, the son of the late Howard and Emma (Brady) Eakle. Edward was married to Mildred Louise (Strode) Eakle on December 12th 1959.
Edward served in the US Army. Edward and Louise were active members of Bethany Christian Church. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with family.
Edward is survived by his children; Sandra Stocking (Charles) and Emery Eakle (Cynthia); grandchildren Bryan, Steven, and Daniel Eakle, Megan Eakle Corso, and Greg and James Stocking; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his parents, sister Edith (Eakle) Francis, Sister Linda Eakle, brother Lewis Eakle, and son Dennis Eakle
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Norman F. Chance Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Calling will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Clementsville Cemetery in Clementsville, Tennessee. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com
.