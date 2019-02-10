|
|
Edward Erotas
Indianapolis - Edward Erotas, 90, Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on February 5, 2019.
Ed was born on September 13, 1928 in Easton, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen Erotas. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp from 1946-1948 in the Mediterranean arena. Following his military service, Ed attended Penn State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Administration. In 1952, Ed married the love of his life, Virginia (Margaret) Erotas of Richmond, Virginia. They began their life together in Norfolk, Virginia where they welcomed children, Karen, Terry, and Skip into the world. The Erotas family relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana in 1960. It was here that Ed built his home, raised his family, and celebrated a successful career in the restaurant and hotel industries.
He was an avid Indy 500 fan and an excellent bowler. Ed enjoyed being surrounded by family, and true to his Greek Heritage…. the celebration of a well-prepared meal with family and friends. He also enjoyed world travel, a good book, and feisty banter with anyone brave enough to voice a different opinion.
His family shares this tribute, "His life was his family. His sacrifice was for us. He taught us honor, commitment, and the value of a job well done. Although terribly missed, his great love lives on in us forever."
Ed is survived by his daughter, Terry Biggs (Jeff); son, Edward Erotas Jr. (Caroline); five grandchildren, Allison, Peter (Sarah), Emily, Michelle, and Sam (Hannah); and two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Olivia.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Indy Honor Flight Program at https://indyhonorflight.org/donate/
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019