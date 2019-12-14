|
Edward Francis McNamara
Indianapolis - Edward Francis McNamara, 98 was born on November 25, 1921 in Indianapolis to Clara (Demer) and Richard McNamara. He died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A graduate of Shortridge High School, Ed attended Butler University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in WWII as a cryptographer in the China-Burma-India theater. After the war he searched for his life work, eschewing desk jobs, preferring to do something with his hands. He became a brick mason and spent 20 years at his trade. He retired from Farrell-Argast Electrical Supply Co., in 1990 after 23 years.
Ed married Mary Lou Phillips in 1951 and had 4 children, Martha (John) Halal, Ruth, Philip (Laura) and Nancy (Ray) Cotten. For his entire life, he loved nature and animals. Passionate about recycling and composting, other interests included bee-keeping, gardening and Notre Dame football. He will be missed for his kindness, wonderful sense of humor, and strong faith. Ed leaves behind 4 grandchildren (Sean and Kevin McNamara, Ben and Ming Cotten) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora 740 E 86th St. Indianapolis, Tuesday 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Ave., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Joan of Arc or Humane Society of Indianapolis. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019