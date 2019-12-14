Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4217 Central Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Francis McNamara


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Francis McNamara Obituary
Edward Francis McNamara

Indianapolis - Edward Francis McNamara, 98 was born on November 25, 1921 in Indianapolis to Clara (Demer) and Richard McNamara. He died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A graduate of Shortridge High School, Ed attended Butler University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in WWII as a cryptographer in the China-Burma-India theater. After the war he searched for his life work, eschewing desk jobs, preferring to do something with his hands. He became a brick mason and spent 20 years at his trade. He retired from Farrell-Argast Electrical Supply Co., in 1990 after 23 years.

Ed married Mary Lou Phillips in 1951 and had 4 children, Martha (John) Halal, Ruth, Philip (Laura) and Nancy (Ray) Cotten. For his entire life, he loved nature and animals. Passionate about recycling and composting, other interests included bee-keeping, gardening and Notre Dame football. He will be missed for his kindness, wonderful sense of humor, and strong faith. Ed leaves behind 4 grandchildren (Sean and Kevin McNamara, Ben and Ming Cotten) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora 740 E 86th St. Indianapolis, Tuesday 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Ave., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Joan of Arc or Humane Society of Indianapolis. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -