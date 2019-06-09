Services
Greenwood - Edward Lee Gordon, 89, of Greenwood, passed June 7, 2019. Visitation: Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions: Paralyzed Hoosier Veterans. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
