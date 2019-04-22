|
|
Edward H. Frank
Michigan City - Michigan City has lost a beloved son and community leader, who twice received the highest honor from the Governor and truly epitomized the servant leader. Edward H Frank was born January 15, 1932 and passed away April 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Ed was the son of George and Sadie (Spiegel) Frank and grew up in Indianapolis. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism and was an active member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity where he made and maintained lifelong friendships. He was also in ROTC and upon graduating entered the U.S. Air Force as a second Lieutenant, serving for two years in Korea as a journalist. After being honorably discharged Ed continued his journalism career with the Indianapolis Star where he served in many capacities and was known for his work as a statehouse reporter and political analyst. Ed married Ann Wolfenstein in 1957 and moved to Michigan City in 1967 where Ed began a long and distinguished career in public relations for Bethlehem Steel, becoming their chief lobbyist in the state. Ann passed away suddenly in 1976 and Ed fortunately met his second love of his life and married Lorraine Kaplan in 1977.
A past President of Sinai Temple, the Lions Club, St. Anthony's Hospital Lay board and a member of the Michigan City Library Board, and Chamber of Commerce. Ed was forever active in supporting the Michigan City community. He had the rare privilege of being bestowed the Sagamore of the Wabash honor twice, given by the Governor to those who provide distinguished service to the state. Ed was an avid golfer and sports fan and was thrilled to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win a World Series. In retirement Ed served as a weekly sportswriter to two Florida newspapers and worked for the Laporte County Tourism Bureau as an advocate and promoter.
Deeply devoted to his family, he leaves behind 5 children: Elizabeth Woosley, Laurie (Howard) Prager, Heidi (Charles) Morgan, Darren (Kristine) Kaplan, and Robin (Daniel) Bregman. Ed loved with all his heart his many grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family and the many friends whose lives he touched.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN with Rabbi Suzanne Griffel and Rabbi Reni Dickman, officiating
Burial to follow at Sinai Temple Cemetery, Michigan City.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sinai Temple. To sign the guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlsilefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 22, 2019