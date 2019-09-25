|
Edward John Bowman
Indianapolis - Edward John Bowman passed away peacefully September 16 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He recently celebrated his 87th birthday with family and friends. He was born June 16, 1932 to Edward Maurice and Catherine Walsh Bowman and was the oldest of seven children.
His early education was at St. Meinrad Seminary; he graduated from Earlham College in 1957, and then served the US Air Force with distinction. Supporting his family as a disc jockey at WKLO and WINN, he graduated from the University of Louisville Law School in 1964. After three years at the Muncie Chamber of Commerce, he became a fixture of the Indiana business and legislative community, and had a private multi-association management office. He was the Taxation Director at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (1967-1979), and the Regional Director of the National Federation of Independent Business until 2003. After his "retirement", he served as an Administrative Judge for the Indiana Department of Motor Vehicles.
He is survived by his children Glenn (Sheron), Laura (Maura Mullaney), grandchildren Collin (Anna), Brandon (Desiree), David, and Catherine Bowman. Ever generous, he made an anatomic gift to the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in the Irish style at the Lockerbie Glove Factory on Saturday October 26th at 3 PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019