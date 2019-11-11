|
|
Edward L. "Ed" Eagle
Avon - Edward L. Eagle, 76 of Avon, passed away November 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-8:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene, Indianapolis. Services will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the church with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019