G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
John's United Church of Christ
7031 S. East St.
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
John's United Church of Christ
7031 S. East St.
Indianapolis, IN
Edward Burton McClain Obituary
Edward Burton McClain

Greenwood - Edward Burton McClain, 89, of Greenwood, passed away on March 16, 2019.

Ed served as an Indiana State Trooper and retired in 1967. He then worked and retired from State Farm Insurance. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St. Indianapolis, IN 46227 with a funeral service to begin at 12:30. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
