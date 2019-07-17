Edward R 'Ed' Buckley



Indianapolis - Mr. Edward R 'Ed' Buckley, passed away on the morning of Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Franciscan Hospice House. He was 88. Mr. Buckley was born January 21, 1931 in Elkhart, Indiana, a son of the late Bernard L. 'Buck' Buckley and Martha S. (Swoveland) Buckley.



Ed was a 1949 graduate of Elkhart High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with a minor in business law from Indiana University School of Business in 1954. Ed had a long and distinguished career and after retirement, he remained active in politics and invested in his community. Ed was a successful leader and served in many roles. He was Perry Township Trustee (1988-1997), Marion County Treasurer (1981-1988), Marion County Chief Deputy Auditor (1979-1980) and Marion County Chief Deputy Treasurer (1977-1978).



Ed was employed as Director of Insurance Services for Volkswagen Life Insurance Company (1974-1976) as well as an Investigator for the Indiana Department of Insurance (1973-1974). He also was with the College Life Insurance Company (1957-1973) serving as Vice President, Treasurer and Manager of Premium Accounts. Ed also worked at Allison Division of General Motors as an accountant on special assignments (1954-1957). The job he spoke of most, however, was being the owner/operator of RV parks in Martinsville, Indiana and Three Rivers, Michigan (1950-1986).



When Ed came to Indianapolis in 1954, he became involved in the community. He was a member of the Southside Sertoma Club, the Perry Township Republican Club as well as a being a member of the Board of Directors with the Southside Work Center. He was also a member of the Franklin Central Christian Church.



Janice Young was Ed's childhood sweetheart and they married in 1951 while she was at Indiana University studying to become a teacher. They had 45 years together before she lost her battle to cancer in 1996. They together had two sons, Robert C. (Danielle Kohler) Buckley and Gregory A. (Janet Sickels) Buckley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Cress and Michael (Christy) Buckley; his great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Cress, Zoe Buckley and Zack Buckley; his sister, Barbara (Donald) Sanders and several nieces and nephews.



Joyce Durm was Ed's second chance at love. They married May 29, 2001 and Ed quickly became the patriarch of Joyce's growing family. He became step-father to Joyce's adult sons, Jeff, Jim and John Durm and he stepped in as grandfather and great-grandfather to their 11 children and six grandchildren. He was a stable influence to the entire Durm family. Whatever the event or holiday, Joyce and Ed were essential to making those memories.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by his first wife, Janice Young Buckley as well as his brothers, Thomas Buckley and Richard Buckley.



Services for Mr. Buckley will be conducted at 12:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center with Pastor Gale Stutz and Rev. Nick Durm officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the mortuary. Entombment will follow at Washington Park North Cemetery.



For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has suggested they be offered to either the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or the Franklin Central Christian Church, 4100 South Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019