Edward R. Karrmann
Edward R. Karrmann

Indianapolis - Edward R. Karrmann passed away October 9, 2020. He was born December 20, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. He attended North Central High School and participated in JROTC and the Golf Team. Ed studied business at Indiana University and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Ed had a full career working for over 40 years in the health insurance industry, commencing at American United Life Insurance.

Ed's military career began at Myrtle Beach AFB, SC where he became a fully rated Air Traffic Control officer, followed by assignment in Osan Air Base in South Korea as Chief of Air Traffic Control Operations and finally K.I. Sawyer AFB, MI. He joined the Indiana Air National Guard in 1973 as Chief of ATC for the 235th Air Traffic Control Flight. Ed rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and served as Commander of the unit until his retirement in 1987. Ed received many awards and decorations including: the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat

Readiness Award and the Indiana Commendation Medal. Ed was proud to serve his country and loved working in the Air Traffic Control environment. He was a great leader, respected by his peers and yet always found a way to have fun.

Ed was also well-known for being a scratch golfer, sharing his love for nature, cheering on Hoosier basketball and enjoying a glass of wine with friends. Those who knew him will greatly miss his sense of humor, gentle spirit and his knack for storytelling. His daughters will remember him most for his involvement and support of First Baptist athletics and North Central High School sports, hikes in Indiana State Parks, at home pranks and finding patience to raise four daughters.

Ed is survived by Jana Karrmann and her daughter Hannah Walley, former wife and lifelong friend Joyce Karrmann; sister, Jane Hensel; daughters, Kris (Chris), Kerry (Fabio), Katy (Raul) and Kelly (Adam); grandchildren, Nick, Quinn, Parker and Blake.

A private memorial service will be held October 22, 2020 at Crown HIll Cemetery. A Birthday Memorial will be held on December 20, 2020 at George's Neighborhood Bar and Grill from 5-8.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
