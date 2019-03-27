Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward W. "Pete" Drum Obituary
Edward "Pete" W. Drum

Carmel - Edward "Pete" W. Drum, 85 of Carmel, passed away at his home on March 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary L. Drum, who was the love of his life. Pete will be remembered by his family and friends for his sharp wit and sense of humor, his compassion and caregiving, his keen intelligence, his commitment to hard work, his ethical principles, his sense of honor, and mostly for the love and loyalty he bestowed upon his family and friends. He proudly served his country as a member of the Army before graduating from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was a Mechanical Engineer for the first half of his career, employed at Ransburg Engineering. At the age of 45, he switched paths to become a computer programmer. He was an accomplished musician, primarily remembered for his saxophone playing, and played for many years with different jazz ensembles throughout the Indianapolis area. He enjoyed many other hobbies throughout his lifetime, including photography, car racing, gardening, mushroom hunting, and butterfly hunting, to name a few.

He is survived by his three daughters, Christy Weber (Roger), Susan Drum (Rick Chamness), and Amy Drum (Tony Martignetti), as well as four grandchildren, Jacob Weber (Majoraca), Steven Weber (Tanna Coleman), Rachel Hargrove (Matt Thomas), and Martin Hargrove.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple (1305 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered at Union Chapel Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Pete's name to the Audobon Society. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
