Edward William "Bill Huke
Edward William Huke (Bill) died peacefully on February 19, 2019. Bill was born on November 21,1934 in St. Louis, Missouri the only child of Edward and Thelma Tibbs Huke. He married Wanda Lee Harris on September 28, 1957. They began their married life in France where Bill was stationed in the army. While there, they were fortunate to explore several countries and make countless memories. Upon returning to the states, they settled in Indianapolis where Bill began his long career in the food brokerage business and he and Wanda raised their 3 children.
Bill loved sports of all kinds. He enjoyed watching hockey, baseball, golf, basketball, and of course, the Colts. He bowled, played bocce and softball. One of his greatest joys was coaching little league baseball at Lawrence Park teaching not only the skills of the game, but also sportsmanship and teamwork.
Bill is survived by his wife Wanda, daughter Cheryl and her husband William Boyle, son Steven Craig Huke and his wife Jodi Powell Huke, son Thomas Lee Huke and his wife Sherry Anter Huke. He was also blessed with six grandchildren: Emily Boyle Agnew, Ellen Boyle Huggins, Matthew Steven Huke, Megan JiaMei Huke, Bradley E. W. Huke and Christian Lee Huke. He also had 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on April 27 from 2PM to 5PM in Westfield, IN. Please contact a family member for specific information or send an email to [email protected]
Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019