Edward Zanussi
Indianapolis - Edward Peter Zanussi, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away November 14, 2019. He was born in Fanna, Italy to Angelo and Rina (Franceschina) Zanussi and Immigrated to the US shortly after WW II. He was a member of the Cathedral High School Class of 1965. He was a Civil Engineer having worked on many of the projects in and around Indianapolis. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelors in Science and Industrial and Mechanical Engineering and joined the United States Army shortly after. He worked at McDonald Douglass in St. Louis Missouri and was one of the Chief Engineers on the F-16. He was President of the International Right of Way Engineers for 5 terms. He was Professional of the year for 3 consecutive years as President of the Zanussi Company. Hw was a great man of few words and was loved by many people. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Zanussi; sons Michael (Heather) Zanussi, Angelo Peter Zanussi; his father Angelo Gioacchino Zanussi; his sister, Paula Harris; and his grandchildren, Lily and Rina.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46205. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019