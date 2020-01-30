|
Edwin Craig
Gallipolis - Edwin 'Ed' Craig, passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 80.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1pm at the Waugh-Halley Wood Funeral Home 810 2nd. Ave. Gallipolis OH followed by a reception from 2 to 6pm at the Quality Inn Meeting Room in Gallipolis OH.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or in honor of Ed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020