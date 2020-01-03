Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Edwin E. "Ed" Hunter

Edwin E. "Ed" Hunter Obituary
Edwin "Ed" E. Hunter

Fishers - Edwin "Ed" E. Hunter, 103, of Fishers, IN and Marco Island, FL departed this world peacefully at his home in Fishers with family at his bedside on Dec. 30th, 2019. Ed was born in Fillmore, IN to Fred and Mary Hunter. After high school he moved to Indianapolis, IN and graduated from Central Business College where he met his loving wife Evelyn "Evy", who passed away on July 26th, 2019. Ed and Evy celebrated 79 remarkable years of marriage together, living independently and holding hands everywhere they went well into their 100's. They both enjoyed a life of great friends, close family, and extensive travel which was greatly expanded when Ed received his Pilot's License in 1966. His entire working career of 50 years was in the wholesale Heating & Cooling Refrigeration business at Duncan Supply Co. in Indianapolis. Ed will be remembered for his impeccable memory, storytelling, kind heart, loving soul, and for creating decades of memories with family and friends. He was a member of Millersville Masonic Lodge #126, the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite, and in the Director Staff, Flying Fezzes, and Jesters of Murat Shrine. Ed is survived by his two children, Tim (Patricia) Hunter, and Nancy Wiesen Smith, three grandchildren, Stacia Hopkins, Jakob (Colette) Wiesen, and Walt Wiesen, and four great grandchildren Hunter and Zachary Hopkins and Coleman and Abigail Wiesen. Visitation will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. A celebration of life will be held there Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 3:00pm, with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
