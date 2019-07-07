|
|
Edwin Eugene Wade
Indianapolis - Died July 4, 2019. He was 88 years old.
Edwin was a graduate of Lebanon High School in 1948. He entered the Air Force during the Korean war on January 12, 1951 and was honorably discharged January 11, 1955. He worked at Naval Avionics Center in Indianapolis from January 1957 until retirement in 1990.
He married Anne Mascari on September 26, 1987.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harley A. Wade, mother Maybeth P. Wade, sisters, Olive E. Martha, Sue Carolyn, Rosalyn, and brothers, Grant O. and Donald Wade.
Edwin leaves behind Anne Mascari-Wade (wife), Beth Mascari (sister-in-law), John Mascari 2nd (brother-in-law), John Mascari 3rd and Mellissa Mascari (nephew and niece), a daughter, Cindy Johnson and son, Jeff Wade of Lebanon, IN. He leaves behind several cousins in Frankfort and Lebanon, IN and cousins from the Mascari side of the family.
Edwin was a proud member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the American Legion, Indiana Sheriffs Association and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He served as Ambassador to the International Society of Logistics.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave, with a rosary to start at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Ave. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Cancer Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019