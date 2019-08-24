|
|
Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel
Greenwood, IN. - Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel, 82, of Greenwood, IN went to be in the presence of his heavenly father on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He had been employed by Regan's Rye, Garfield Bakery, Kreamo Bakery, Chez Jean Bakery and Milto Cleaners. Pastors Steve Schellin and Kerry Huffman will conduct a service celebrating the life of Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Southland Community Church, 5800 W. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the church. A graveside service will be conducted at 10AM Monday August 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Church and Chapel - Funeral and Cremation Services in Greenwood is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences can be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-881-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 24, 2019