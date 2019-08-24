Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Southland Community Church
5800 W. Smith Valley Road,
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Southland Community Church
5800 W. Smith Valley Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin McKeel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel Obituary
Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel

Greenwood, IN. - Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel, 82, of Greenwood, IN went to be in the presence of his heavenly father on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He had been employed by Regan's Rye, Garfield Bakery, Kreamo Bakery, Chez Jean Bakery and Milto Cleaners. Pastors Steve Schellin and Kerry Huffman will conduct a service celebrating the life of Edwin G. "Dick" McKeel on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Southland Community Church, 5800 W. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the church. A graveside service will be conducted at 10AM Monday August 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Church and Chapel - Funeral and Cremation Services in Greenwood is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences can be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-881-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.