Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edwin L. "Bud" Coppage Obituary
Edwin L. "Bud" Coppage

Indianapolis - 80, passed away April 6, 2019. He was born May 6, 1938 to the late Elton A. and Myrtie Downey Coppage in Casey Co., KY. Bud graduated from Bradfordsville KY High School and married Mary B. Stafford, July 21, 1956. He was the owner of Today's Promo Sales, Inc. and Southern Bell Furniture for over 50 years.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary; daughters. Teressa G. Graham (Bruce), Angela R. Cordaro (David), Pamela S. Mathison (Tim), and Lisa M. Hamm (Greg); son, Michael K. Coppage; sister, Zetta K. Vaught; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, Bud was preceded in death by two brothers, Elton Coppage, Jr. and Wayne Coppage; five sisters, Billie Coppage, Norma Beldon, Anna Carolyn Vanoy, Alta Reid and Frances Porter; and his grandson, Joshua James Mathison.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
