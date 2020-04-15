|
Edwin (Ed) McLean
Indianapolis - Edwin (Ed) G. McLean, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on April 8th,2020.
Ed was born on July 28th, 1926 to Cleo and Beatrice (Cunningham) McLean in Indianapolis. In 1955 he married Esther (McKinney), who survives. They shared 64 years of marriage together.
After graduating from Arsenal Tech High School, he went on to play baseball and football at Indiana University. During his time at IU, he was drafted into the Navy and returned to IU after World War II.
He had a lengthy career as a salesman for Sperry & Hutchinson Co. selling Green Stamps. He also worked for Circle City Fence Co. and Auto Dealers Exchange in his retirement years.
He enjoyed playing golf, horse races, and yearly family vacations to North Myrtle Beach.
Ed was predeceased by his parents and brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife Esther, children Cindy (Dan) Bradfield, Kathe (Mike) Borgman, Elaine McLean, Stephen (Susan) McLean, grandchildren, Ryan (Jammie) Huddleston, Casey Chambers, Kayla McLean, Jake Hillyer and great-grandchildren Conner and Max Huddleston.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020