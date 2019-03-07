|
|
Edwin Pedigo
Tampa, FL - Edwin Pedigo transitioned to a better place on March 2, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to Buren Pedigo and Alberta (McGinty). On February 28, 1995 he married Billie Hubbell in Hawaii. They celebrated 24 years of marriage. Edwin is survived by his wife, a sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Craig, of IN, a brother, Frank (Vickie) Towns, of IN, and five children; Delores Gridley, of CA, Michael Pedigo, of IN, Rick Pedigo, of IN, Lisa Smalley, of MI, and Andrew (Kim) Hubbell, of MI. also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 grandchild, and 1 great grandchild. He retired at the age of 81 from Enterprise-Rent a Car after 19 dedicated years. He was a car fanatic from childhood to his last breath. Friends of Bill W helped him enjoy 42 years of sobriety. Edwin leaves loving and cherished memories to his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives. Family and friends will hold a celebration of life at a later date in Indianapolis. Blount & Curry West Chapel, Tampa in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019