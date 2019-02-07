|
Edwin (Ed) W. Free Jr.
Indianapolis - Edwin (Ed) W. Free Jr., 96, of Indianapolis, IN, (formerly of Barre, VT, Decherd, TN and Brooklyn, NY) passed away, peacefully, January 30, 2019 at St. Augustine Home for the Aged. Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 22, 1922 to the late Edwin W. Free Sr. and Antoinette (Louis) Free. Ed was a proud veteran of World War II where he served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre. After the war, he attended Adelphi College in Garden City, NY and then entered law school. While in law school, he was called back to active service in the Navy for the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he completed his law school education, earning his Juris Doctorate, from the St. John's University School of Law in Queens, NY in 1954 and went to work for the Cullen & Dykman Law firm in Brooklyn, NY.
On November, 14, 1953 he married Katherine (Kay) Cooper Smith of Brooklyn, NY, his wife of 63 years. Together, they had 6 children. In 1960, Kay and Ed moved to Barre, VT where they raised their children and Ed practiced law for 36 years. Kay and Ed retired to Decherd, TN and finally to Indianapolis to be closer to family and stay active with their grandchildren.
While in Barre, Ed was a member of the American Legion, the Elks Club, and the Lions Club. He also served as President of the Spaulding High School Booster Club and was the stadium announcer for the Spaulding High School football games for a number of years.
Ed enjoyed playing golf, fishing and snow skiing. After Ed retired, he started weight lifting and won several world championships and set several world records in the dead lift and bench press for his age and weight class. But most of all, Ed loved his family and spending as much time with them as possible.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, his infant son, Robert, and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Edwin (Cindy) Free III, Donald (Janet) Free, Kenneth (Kathy) Free, Katherine (Tom) Guevara, and James (Robin) Free; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his sisters Ruth Mikolin and Toni Hill, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Augustine Home, 2345 W. 86th St, Indianapolis at 9:30 a.m. followed by "Words of Remembrance" and a Funeral Mass at 10:45 a.m. in the chapel at St. Augustine Home. Burial services will take place at Hope Cemetery in Barre, VT at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Augustine Home of the Aged.
You are invited to make contributions or share a memory at www.Leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019