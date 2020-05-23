So sorry for your family's loss. Always enjoyed visiting with her on special family occasions and get togethers!
Sympathy and warm thoughts to all!
Edwina M. Wood
Indianapolis - 87 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away May 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Wood and son, Ronald E. Wood. Edwina is survived by her daughters, Paulette Brown and Linda (Kent) Franklin; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
There will be a private calling and service at Wilson St Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, IN and cloth face coverings or masks will be required. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. You are invited to read Edwina's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020.