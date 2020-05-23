Edwina M. Wood
1932 - 2020
Edwina M. Wood

Indianapolis - 87 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away May 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Wood and son, Ronald E. Wood. Edwina is survived by her daughters, Paulette Brown and Linda (Kent) Franklin; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

There will be a private calling and service at Wilson St Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, IN and cloth face coverings or masks will be required. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. Always enjoyed visiting with her on special family occasions and get togethers!
Sympathy and warm thoughts to all!
Sandra Kolb
Family Friend
May 23, 2020
Although she is no longer with us, I will always have loving thoughts and memories of one of my favorite cousins.
Virginia Constant
Family
